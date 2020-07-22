+ taxes & licensing
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
A/C, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Audio, Heated Seats! Whether it's a long drive or short haul, an open road or rush hour traffic, you'll always look forward to powering through it all with the 2017 Civic. This 2017 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in North Bay. The stunning exterior and impressive performance of the 2017 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. With an aggressive stance and sporty, sleek lines, the Civic Sedan looks great from every angle. If you're looking for greatness, we've got a seat for you. This sedan has 46,415 kms. It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Civic Sedan's trim level is LX. Moving up to the LX model of the base DX is a great choice as you'll receive 16 inch wheels, an upgraded 7 inch colour display screen with integrated rear view camera and a premium audio system, bluetooth streaming audio and heated front seats. You'll also receive air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, VSA electronic stability control and a 60/40 split rear seat plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: A/c, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $106.38 with $1700 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $4066 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
