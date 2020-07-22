Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

46,415 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX - A/C - Bluetooth - $107 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan LX - A/C - Bluetooth - $107 B/W

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,415KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5597613
  • Stock #: 79377A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2E57HH026265

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 79377A
  • Mileage 46,415 KM

Vehicle Description

A/C, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Audio, Heated Seats! Whether it's a long drive or short haul, an open road or rush hour traffic, you'll always look forward to powering through it all with the 2017 Civic. This 2017 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in North Bay. The stunning exterior and impressive performance of the 2017 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. With an aggressive stance and sporty, sleek lines, the Civic Sedan looks great from every angle. If you're looking for greatness, we've got a seat for you. This sedan has 46,415 kms. It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Civic Sedan's trim level is LX. Moving up to the LX model of the base DX is a great choice as you'll receive 16 inch wheels, an upgraded 7 inch colour display screen with integrated rear view camera and a premium audio system, bluetooth streaming audio and heated front seats. You'll also receive air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, VSA electronic stability control and a 60/40 split rear seat plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: A/c, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $106.38 with $1700 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $4066 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
A/C
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler

2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 32,037 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte EX IV...
 9,687 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee L...
 150,135 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

Call Dealer

888-711-XXXX

(click to show)

888-711-9598

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory