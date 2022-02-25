Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

74,583 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

LX ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 8354826
  2. 8354826
  3. 8354826
  4. 8354826
  5. 8354826
  6. 8354826
  7. 8354826
  8. 8354826
  9. 8354826
  10. 8354826
  11. 8354826
  12. 8354826
  13. 8354826
  14. 8354826
  15. 8354826
  16. 8354826
  17. 8354826
  18. 8354826
  19. 8354826
  20. 8354826
  21. 8354826
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

74,583KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8354826
  • Stock #: 211131
  • VIN: 2HGFC2E50HH013454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 211131
  • Mileage 74,583 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. A/C, APPLE CAR PLAY !! WOW !! AMAZING DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 87,901 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul LX BLU...
 46,858 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion ALL...
 86,417 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory