EX AWD!! NAV. MOONROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. 18 ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. DUAL A/C. KEYLESS ENTRY. MAKE THIS YOURS!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2017 Honda CR-V

102,889 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

Used
102,889KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H56HH114567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240491
  • Mileage 102,889 KM

Vehicle Description

EX AWD!! NAV. MOONROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. 18" ALLOYS. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. DUAL A/C. KEYLESS ENTRY. MAKE THIS YOURS!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

