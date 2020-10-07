2017 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Digital Display SPLASH GUARDS Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Fabric seating surfaces ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Wheels: 18 Aluminum-Alloy LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Urethane Gear Shift Knob Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Forward Collision Mitigation Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off HondaLink Emergency Sos Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment Passenger Seat Tires: P235/60R18 103H All-Season

