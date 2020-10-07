2017 Honda CR-V

Body-coloured door handles
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front license plate bracket
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Wheels: 18 Aluminum-Alloy
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Forward Collision Mitigation
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Tires: P235/60R18 103H All-Season
