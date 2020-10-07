Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

122,066 KM

Details Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

EX

2017 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

122,066KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6157362
  • Stock #: 20680A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H57HH135606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20680A
  • Mileage 122,066 KM

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Digital Display
SPLASH GUARDS
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Fabric seating surfaces
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Wheels: 18 Aluminum-Alloy
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Forward Collision Mitigation
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
HondaLink Emergency Sos
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Tires: P235/60R18 103H All-Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

