This 2017 Hyundai Accent SE is a straightforward, reliable small car thats perfect for daily commuting or city driving.If youre looking for something affordable and practical, this vehicle is a solid option. FEATURES: FWD, Cloth upholstery, Power windows and locks, AM/FM/USB audio, CD player, Heated front seats, Cruise control.

2017 Hyundai Accent

159,710 KM

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Accent

HEATED FRONT SEATS - SUNROOF - CRUISE CONTROL

2017 Hyundai Accent

HEATED FRONT SEATS - SUNROOF - CRUISE CONTROL

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

VIN KMHCT5AE6HU354004

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7584A
  • Mileage 159,710 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Hyundai Accent SE is a straightforward, reliable small car thats perfect for daily commuting or city driving.If youre looking for something affordable and practical, this vehicle is a solid option. FEATURES: FWD, Cloth upholstery, Power windows and locks, AM/FM/USB audio, CD player, Heated front seats, Cruise control.

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which
can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
