2017 Hyundai Elantra

76,826 KM

Details

L HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, A/C!!

L HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, A/C!!

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

76,826KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7197290
  Stock #: 210507
  VIN: 5NPD74LF3HH073866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 210507
  • Mileage 76,826 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, A/C!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

