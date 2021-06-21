Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

110,726 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!!

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

110,726KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7338716
  • Stock #: 210608
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0HU182574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 210608
  • Mileage 110,726 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

