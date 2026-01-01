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2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr Luxury
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr Luxury
Location
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
705-474-7123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
76,367KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF8HU249060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # U2522B
- Mileage 76,367 KM
Vehicle Description
Navi, Dual Zone climate control, Heated Seats, XM radio, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power drivers and passenger seats, heated rear seats, & seater
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
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705-474-XXXX(click to show)
$16,995
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Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
705-474-7123
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL