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<p><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-ligatures: standardcontextual; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>Navi, Dual Zone climate control, Heated Seats, XM radio, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power drivers and passenger seats, heated rear seats, & seater </span></p>

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

76,367 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr Luxury

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14073441

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr Luxury

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
76,367KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF8HU249060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # U2522B
  • Mileage 76,367 KM

Vehicle Description

Navi, Dual Zone climate control, Heated Seats, XM radio, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power drivers and passenger seats, heated rear seats, & seater

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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705-474-XXXX

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705-474-7123

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$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL