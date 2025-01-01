Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited

If youre looking for a compact SUV that delivers upscale features, smooth performance, and everyday practicality, this 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited is ready to impress. Whether youre commuting to work, heading out on a road trip, or just taking care of your daily errands, this Tucson offers the perfect mix of comfort, technology, and versatility. Features: AWD, Leather seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, 8.0 Touchscreen with Navigation System, Infinity® Premium Audio System, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Smart Key with Push-Button Start, LOW KMS and so much more! Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.

2017 Hyundai Tucson

59,198 KM

$22,807

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

Limited LOW KMS - HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS - INFINITY AUDIO - PANORAMIC POWER SUNROOF

12720294

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Limited LOW KMS - HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS - INFINITY AUDIO - PANORAMIC POWER SUNROOF

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$22,807

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,198KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA2XHU432608

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7548
  • Mileage 59,198 KM

If you're looking for a compact SUV that delivers upscale features, smooth performance, and everyday practicality, this 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited is ready to impress. Whether you're commuting to work, heading out on a road trip, or just taking care of your daily errands, this Tucson offers the perfect mix of comfort, technology, and versatility. Features: AWD, Leather seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, 8.0" Touchscreen with Navigation System, Infinity® Premium Audio System, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Smart Key with Push-Button Start, LOW KMS and so much more!

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
705-476-7600

$22,807

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2017 Hyundai Tucson