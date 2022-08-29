2017 Jeep Cherokee

$24,000 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 8 3 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9310711

9310711 Stock #: U7125

U7125 VIN: 1C4PJMCB8HD216912

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # U7125

Mileage 100,830 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.