2017 Jeep Compass

98,325 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2017 Jeep Compass

2017 Jeep Compass

Limited NAV. LEATHER. ALLOYS. A/C. HEATED SEATS!!

2017 Jeep Compass

Limited NAV. LEATHER. ALLOYS. A/C. HEATED SEATS!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7639000
  • Stock #: 210823
  • VIN: 3C4NJDCB4HT649192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 210823
  • Mileage 98,325 KM

Vehicle Description

NAV. LEATHER. ALLOYS. A/C. HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM!! WOW !! YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

