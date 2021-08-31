Menu
2017 Jeep Compass

127,395 KM

Details Description Features

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Compass

2017 Jeep Compass

Sport/North 4x4 - Heated Seats - Sunroof - Bluetooth

2017 Jeep Compass

Sport/North 4x4 - Heated Seats - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

127,395KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8060923
  • Stock #: U6895
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB8HD197501

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U6895
  • Mileage 127,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Features Include: Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Sunroof, 4x4, Sunroof, Power Windows, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Automatic Transmission. Financing available up to 72 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group
*The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

