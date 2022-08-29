Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

173,944 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited - Leather Seats

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

173,944KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9176257
  • Stock #: 22608F
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG8HC610627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,944 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the Grand Cherokee's expertise doesn't begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, says Car and Driver. This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 173,944 kms. It's billet silver metallic clearcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited. The mid-range Limited trim gives this SUV a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with four-wheel drive with Selec-Terrain, chrome exterior trim, Uconnect with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 2 USB ports, heated leather seats, a rearview camera, remote start, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, a universal garage door opener, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG8HC610627.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 99,739 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 128,399 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Porsche Macan -...
 66,187 KM
$53,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

Call Dealer

888-711-XXXX

(click to show)

888-711-9598

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory