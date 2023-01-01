$22,946+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 2dr Sport
2017 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 2dr Sport
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$22,946
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 154,500 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Most Fun SUVs. This Jeep Wrangler boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 MOAB SPARKLE SILVER ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Hill Descent Control, TIRES: P255/75R17 OWL ON/OFF ROAD.* This Jeep Wrangler Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic , RADIO: 130 AM/FM/CD (STD), NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), FIRECRACKER RED, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Jeep Wrangler is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Fun SUVs, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a tried-and-true Wrangler today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email North Bay Toyota
North Bay Toyota
Call Dealer
705-474-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991