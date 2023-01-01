Menu
Account
Sign In
KBB.com 10 Most Fun SUVs. This Jeep Wrangler boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 MOAB SPARKLE SILVER ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Hill Descent Control, TIRES: P255/75R17 OWL ON/OFF ROAD.* This Jeep Wrangler Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic , RADIO: 130 AM/FM/CD (STD), NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), FIRECRACKER RED, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Jeep Wrangler is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Fun SUVs, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a tried-and-true Wrangler today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

2017 Jeep Wrangler

154,500 KM

Details Description Features

$22,946

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Sport

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 10782570
  2. 10782570
  3. 10782570
  4. 10782570
  5. 10782570
  6. 10782570
  7. 10782570
  8. 10782570
  9. 10782570
  10. 10782570
  11. 10782570
  12. 10782570
  13. 10782570
  14. 10782570
  15. 10782570
  16. 10782570
  17. 10782570
  18. 10782570
  19. 10782570
  20. 10782570
  21. 10782570
  22. 10782570
Contact Seller

$22,946

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
154,500KM
Used
VIN 1C4AJWAG2HL558698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 154,500 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Most Fun SUVs. This Jeep Wrangler boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 MOAB SPARKLE SILVER ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Hill Descent Control, TIRES: P255/75R17 OWL ON/OFF ROAD.* This Jeep Wrangler Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic , RADIO: 130 AM/FM/CD (STD), NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), FIRECRACKER RED, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Jeep Wrangler is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Fun SUVs, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a tried-and-true Wrangler today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2dr Sport for sale in North Bay, ON
2017 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2dr Sport 154,500 KM $22,946 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue FWD S for sale in North Bay, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue FWD S 114,292 KM $19,974 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Highlander AWD 4dr LE for sale in North Bay, ON
2016 Toyota Highlander AWD 4dr LE 80,442 KM $24,367 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,946

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler