2017 Jeep Wrangler

135,123 KM

Details Description Features

$29,866

+ tax & licensing
North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Unlimited 4WD 4DR WILLYS WHEELER

Location

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

$29,866

+ taxes & licensing

135,123KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6335018
  • Stock #: 21172A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG9HL539565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,123 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TUBULAR SIDE STEPS, TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control, Tip Start, RADIO: 430.*This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24W WILLYS WHEELER -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic, Low-Gloss Black Wrangler Decal, Rear Passenger Assist Handles, Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Power Locks, Auto-Diming Rearview Mirror w/Lamp, Security Alarm, Black Jeep Grille Badge, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, Gloss Black Willys Grille, Willys Wheeler Package, Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows, Rock Rails, 4-Wheel Drive Swing Gate Decal, Willys Hood Decal, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Bright Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Tire Pressure Monitoring System , ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop, Rear Window Defroster, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, BLACK, ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant, 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 17 x 7.5 High-Gloss Black Willys.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

