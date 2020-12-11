2017 Jeep Wrangler

+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TUBULAR SIDE STEPS, TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control, Tip Start, RADIO: 430.*This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24W WILLYS WHEELER -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic, Low-Gloss Black Wrangler Decal, Rear Passenger Assist Handles, Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Power Locks, Auto-Diming Rearview Mirror w/Lamp, Security Alarm, Black Jeep Grille Badge, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, Gloss Black Willys Grille, Willys Wheeler Package, Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows, Rock Rails, 4-Wheel Drive Swing Gate Decal, Willys Hood Decal, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Bright Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Tire Pressure Monitoring System , ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop, Rear Window Defroster, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, BLACK, ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant, 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 17 x 7.5 High-Gloss Black Willys.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2