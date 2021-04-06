2017 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 9 , 5 2 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

VIN: 1C4BJWDG9HL654067

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 209,520 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Windows Removable Rear Window Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Tires: P255/75R17 OWL On/Off Road Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Trim Body-coloured grille Black fender flares Safety Rear child safety locks Additional Features Locking glove box Black door handles Front centre armrest w/storage Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT ABS Traction Control Sunrider Soft Top Day-Night Rearview Mirror Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Black Side Windows Trim Manual 1st Row Windows Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Convertible w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Conventional Rear Cargo Access Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Rear Windows and Removable 3rd Row Windows Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Illuminated Front Cupholder Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Moab Sparkle Silver Aluminum Carpet Floor Trim Carpet And Rubber Mat 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

