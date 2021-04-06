Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

209,520 KM

Details Features

UNLIMITED SPORT

Location

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

209,520KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6895428
  • Stock #: 21180A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG9HL654067

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 209,520 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Tires: P255/75R17 OWL On/Off Road
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cloth Bucket Seats
Body-coloured grille
Black fender flares
Rear child safety locks
Locking glove box
Black door handles
Front centre armrest w/storage
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS Traction Control
Sunrider Soft Top
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Black Side Windows Trim
Manual 1st Row Windows
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Convertible w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Rear Windows and Removable 3rd Row Windows
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Moab Sparkle Silver Aluminum
Carpet Floor Trim Carpet And Rubber Mat
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

