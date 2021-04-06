2017 Jeep Wrangler

-
Listing ID: 6895428
-
Stock #: 21180A
-
VIN: 1C4BJWDG9HL654067
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Mileage
209,520 KM
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Tires: P255/75R17 OWL On/Off Road
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front centre armrest w/storage
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Convertible w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Rear Windows and Removable 3rd Row Windows
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Moab Sparkle Silver Aluminum
Carpet Floor Trim Carpet And Rubber Mat
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
