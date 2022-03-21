$CALL+ tax & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler
888-711-9598
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport - Removable Top
Location
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
52,840KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8972623
- Stock #: 22771A
- VIN: 1C4BJWDG4HL714580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,840 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
Of all the new vehicles on sale for 2017 you'd be hard-pressed to find one that's more of a throwback, says Edmunds.com of the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
Iconic design has always been part of the Jeep family, and it's never more obvious than with the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This four-door model offers exceptional capability with its Trail Rated status while providing the basic comforts that even hardcore adventurers want. No matter where you want to go, you can rely on this SUV to get you there.This low mileage SUV has just 52,840 kms. It's bright white clearcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sport. Classic style defines the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport with its iconic seven slot front grille, removable top and square design. A focus on function enhances the interior thanks to cruise control, an eight-speaker audio system, steering wheel audio controls and an audio aux jack. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4BJWDG4HL714580.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
