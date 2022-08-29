$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - BLUETOOTH
116,904KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9180568
- Stock #: 22691B
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG3HL741901
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,904 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
As Edmunds.com says of the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, it adheres to its original design more than probably anything else on the road, and for Jeep purists, that just the way they like it. This 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
Iconic design has always been part of the Jeep family, and it's never more obvious than with the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This four-door model offers exceptional capability with its Trail Rated status while providing the basic comforts that even hardcore adventurers want. No matter where you want to go, you can rely on this SUV to get you there.This SUV has 116,904 kms. It's bright white clearcoat in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. The 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara offers classic styling and focuses on functional design with a heavy duty suspension, aluminum wheels, side steps, body-color fender flares plus black heated power mirrors. Additional features include Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4BJWEG3HL741901.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
