2017 Kia Sedona

107,196 KM

$17,964

+ tax & licensing
North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

Used
107,196KM
VIN KNDMA5C16H6341590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 107,196 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+. This Kia Sedona delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine powering this Automatic transmission. YES Essentials Anti-Stain Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Wheels: 17 Steel w/Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Kia Sedona Comes Equipped with These Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance -inc: temporary spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Sliding Rear Doors.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
2017 Kia Sedona