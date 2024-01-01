$17,964+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sedona
4dr Wgn L
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$17,964
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 107,196 KM
Vehicle Description
IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+. This Kia Sedona delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine powering this Automatic transmission. YES Essentials Anti-Stain Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Wheels: 17 Steel w/Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Kia Sedona Comes Equipped with These Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance -inc: temporary spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Sliding Rear Doors.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
