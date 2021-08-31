Menu
2017 Kia Sportage

68,280 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

EX HEATED PWR SEAT, 18" ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, WOW!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

68,280KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7767009
  • Stock #: 210546
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC6H7057798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,280 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED PWR SEAT, 18" ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, WOW, BEAUTIFUL BRONZE!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

