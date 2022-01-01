Menu
2017 Kia Sportage

88,875 KM

$21,849

+ tax & licensing
$21,849

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$21,849

+ taxes & licensing

88,875KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8076886
  • Stock #: 21741B
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC9H7057780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21741B
  • Mileage 88,875 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+. This Kia Sportage delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Machined-Finish Alloy, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Kia Sportage Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P225/55R18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars, KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000.* Stop By Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a reliable Sportage today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

