2017 Kia Sportage

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+. This Kia Sportage delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Machined-Finish Alloy, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Kia Sportage Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P225/55R18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars, KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000.* Stop By Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a reliable Sportage today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
