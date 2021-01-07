2017 Lexus RX 350

+ taxes & licensing
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Lexus RX 350 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.*This Lexus RX 350 Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and drive mode select (Sport, Eco and Normal modes), Tires: P235/65R18 Mud & Snow -inc: a temporary spare tire, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo.* Stop By Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a trustworthy RX 350 today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
