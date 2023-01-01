2017 Mazda CX-5

$23,407 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 4 , 3 3 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9830951

9830951 Stock #: 2231c

2231c VIN: JM3KFBCL8H0199262

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2231c

Mileage 104,333 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.