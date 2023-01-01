Menu
Clean Carfax! One Owner! Locally Owned! Serviced at North Bay Mazda! Features Include: Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Navigation, Backup Camera, Power Windows, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Push Start.

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

14,498 KM

$26,600

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Heated Seats/Steering Wheel - Cruise Control - Bluetooth

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Heated Seats/Steering Wheel - Cruise Control - Bluetooth

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$26,600

+ taxes & licensing

14,498KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BN1W34H1144528

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2447A
  • Mileage 14,498 KM

Clean Carfax! One Owner! Locally Owned! Serviced at North Bay Mazda! Features Include: Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Navigation, Backup Camera, Power Windows, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Push Start.
Why You'll Want to Buy from us? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash, contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive and 42 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Tachometer

6 Speed Automatic

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-XXXX

705-476-7600

$26,600

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2017 Mazda MAZDA3