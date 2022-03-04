Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

57,509 KM

Details Description Features

$18,619

+ tax & licensing
$18,619

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Bluetooth - Backup Camera - Cruise Control

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Bluetooth - Backup Camera - Cruise Control

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$18,619

+ taxes & licensing

57,509KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8474601
  Stock #: U6959
  VIN: 3MZBN1U71HM145609

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U6959
  • Mileage 57,509 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! Dealer Serviced! Features Include: Power Windows, Cruise Control, Backup Camera, Push Start, Bluetooth, Cloth Interior, A/C, Automatic Transmission.
Financing available up to 84 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.
Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group
*The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
Location
North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

