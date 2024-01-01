$14,326+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Micra
4DR HB AUTO S
2017 Nissan Micra
4DR HB AUTO S
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$14,326
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24602A
- Mileage 42,928 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 42,928 Miles! This Nissan Micra boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic.* This Nissan Micra Features the Following Options *Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.* Stop By Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email North Bay Toyota
North Bay Toyota
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991