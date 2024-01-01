Menu
Account
Sign In
Only 42,928 Miles! This Nissan Micra boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic.* This Nissan Micra Features the Following Options *Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.* Stop By Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

2017 Nissan Micra

42,928 KM

Details Description Features

$14,326

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Micra

4DR HB AUTO S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Micra

4DR HB AUTO S

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 11420420
  2. 11420420
Contact Seller

$14,326

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,928KM
VIN 3N1CK3CP3HL261304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24602A
  • Mileage 42,928 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 42,928 Miles! This Nissan Micra boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic.* This Nissan Micra Features the Following Options *Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.* Stop By Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto for sale in North Bay, ON
2022 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto 29,000 KM $46,984 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota 4Runner 4WD for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Toyota 4Runner 4WD 55,000 KM $47,593 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box for sale in North Bay, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box 141,801 KM $36,874 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,326

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Micra