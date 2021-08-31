2017 Nissan Micra

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 4 6 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7727326

7727326 Stock #: 210916

210916 VIN: 3N1CK3CP6HL262558

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 210916

Mileage 20,467 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 5 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.