2017 Nissan Micra

20,467 KM

$11,995

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

A/C. POWER GROUP BLUETOOTH. WOW !! AWESOME BUY !

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

20,467KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7727326
  • Stock #: 210916
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP6HL262558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,467 KM

Vehicle Description

A/C. POWER GROUP. BLUETOOTH. WOW SUPER LOW MILEAGE!! AWESOME BUY !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

