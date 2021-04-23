Menu
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

135,491 KM

$20,782

+ tax & licensing
$20,782

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV AWD - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - 3rd Row Seating

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV AWD - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - 3rd Row Seating

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$20,782

+ taxes & licensing

135,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: U6802A

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 135,491 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax, locally owned and driven. Features include: AWD, Alloy RIms, Fog Lights, Cloth Interior, 7 Passenger, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, A/C, Bluetooth, Cruise, Power Driver Seat and more! Brake Service, and wiper blades just done for safety certification. Financing available up to 84 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.*Options:*Four Wheel Drive, Multi-Zone A/C, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Bucket Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Heated Mirrors, Rear Parking Aid, Traction Control, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Front Head Air Bag, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, ABS, Trip Computer, Keyless Entry, Front Side Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Temporary Spare Tire, Keyless Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Auxiliary Audio Input, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Driver Seat, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Satellite Radio, Driver Air Bag, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, 3rd Row Seat, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, Tires - Front All-Season, Passenger Vanity Mirror, MP3 Player, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Head Air Bag, Fog Lamps, Universal Garage Door Opener, Privacy Glass, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Rear A/C, Tires - Rear All-Season, Passenger Air Bag, Power Mirror(s), Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Daytime Running Lights, Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera, Floor Mats, Brake Assist, Rear Spoiler, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rear Defrost, Climate Control, Heated Front Seat(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Requires Subscription, Cloth Seats, Child Safety Locks, Stability Control, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Adjustable Steering Wheel, A/C, Power Steering, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Requires Subscription

