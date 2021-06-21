Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

70,805 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL LEATHER, PANOROOF, NAV, HEATED SEATS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL LEATHER, PANOROOF, NAV, HEATED SEATS!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 7338701
  2. 7338701
  3. 7338701
  4. 7338701
  5. 7338701
  6. 7338701
  7. 7338701
  8. 7338701
  9. 7338701
  10. 7338701
  11. 7338701
  12. 7338701
  13. 7338701
  14. 7338701
  15. 7338701
  16. 7338701
  17. 7338701
  18. 7338701
  19. 7338701
  20. 7338701
  21. 7338701
  22. 7338701
  23. 7338701
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,805KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7338701
  • Stock #: 210298
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0HC892320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,805 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, PANOROOF, NAV, HEATED SEATS!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 110,726 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent ...
 137,314 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SL...
 70,805 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory