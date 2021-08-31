2017 Nissan Rogue

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 8 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7638994

7638994 Stock #: 210708

210708 VIN: 5N1AT2MV5HC839404

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 66,843 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.