2017 Nissan Rogue

59,302 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

SV NAV. SUNROOF. ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM.

Location

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

59,302KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8071867
  • Stock #: 211127
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4HC867517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,302 KM

Vehicle Description

NAV. SUNROOF. ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. GREAT DEAL !! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

