Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Sentra

55,860 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Sentra

2017 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 7606492
  2. 7606492
  3. 7606492
  4. 7606492
  5. 7606492
  6. 7606492
  7. 7606492
  8. 7606492
  9. 7606492
  10. 7606492
  11. 7606492
  12. 7606492
  13. 7606492
  14. 7606492
  15. 7606492
  16. 7606492
  17. 7606492
  18. 7606492
  19. 7606492
  20. 7606492
  21. 7606492
  22. 7606492
  23. 7606492
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

55,860KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7606492
  • Stock #: 210695
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP5HY314184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,860 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 35,219 KM
$31,495 + tax & lic
2020 Ford EcoSport T...
 42,362 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Soul EX HEA...
 61,288 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory