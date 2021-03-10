Menu
2017 Nissan Versa

63,755 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2017 Nissan Versa

2017 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SV HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH!!

2017 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SV HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

63,755KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6701726
  • Stock #: 210121
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP1HL378123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,755 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

