2017 Nissan Versa

74,622 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2017 Nissan Versa

2017 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SV ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH!!

2017 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SV ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH!!

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

74,622KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7469682
  Stock #: 210627
  VIN: 3N1CE2CP2HL374887

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 74,622 KM

ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! CORNWALL 1-888-365-4292! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

