Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn - Sunroof

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,695KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5130005
  • Stock #: 20391A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT5HS832723
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Slate Gray
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Doors
4-door

Sunroof, 20 inch Aluminium Wheels, Class IV Hitch Receiver! This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 64,695 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our 1500's trim level is Longhorn. The Laramie Longhorn trim pushes this Ram into ultra luxury territory. On top of Ram capability, you get features like the Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation and SiriusXM satellite radio, heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, heated 2nd row seats, a spray-in bedliner, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, rear park assist, a backup camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, 20 Inch Aluminium Wheels, Class Iv Hitch Receiver. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7PT5HS832723 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Windows
  • Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Class IV Hitch Receiver
  • 20 inch Aluminium Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 100,141 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 11,546 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 57,376 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

Call Dealer

888-711-XXXX

(click to show)

888-711-9598

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory