2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
Sunroof, 20 inch Aluminium Wheels, Class IV Hitch Receiver! This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 64,695 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our 1500's trim level is Longhorn. The Laramie Longhorn trim pushes this Ram into ultra luxury territory. On top of Ram capability, you get features like the Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation and SiriusXM satellite radio, heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, heated 2nd row seats, a spray-in bedliner, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, rear park assist, a backup camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, 20 Inch Aluminium Wheels, Class Iv Hitch Receiver. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7PT5HS832723 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
