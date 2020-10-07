+ taxes & licensing
888-711-9598
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
+ taxes & licensing
Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning! This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 86,915 kms. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our 1500's trim level is Outdoorsman. This Ram Outdoorsman was made for the great outdoors. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, rubber floor mats, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7TTXHS743882 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8