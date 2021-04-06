Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

155,290 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Express - Hemi V8 - $191 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Express - Hemi V8 - $191 B/W

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6977402
  • Stock #: 21189A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT1HS724407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21189A
  • Mileage 155,290 KM

Vehicle Description

HEMI V8, Rear View Camera, 20-in Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, Uconnect, Trailer Hitch! This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 155,290 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. Our 1500's trim level is Express. This Ram 1500 Express is a hard-working truck and a great value. It comes standard with stainless steel exhaust, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, an AM/FM radio with a USB port and an audio aux jack, air conditioning, a front armrest with three cup holders, heavy-duty shock absorbers, tow package with trailer sway control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hemi V8, Rear View Camera, 20-in Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, Uconnect, Trailer Hitch. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FT1HS724407 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $190.88 with $2700 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $5482 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Vehicle Features

Trailer Hitch
Rear View Camera
HEMI V8
UConnect
20-in Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 6,323 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Expres...
 155,290 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Longhorn
 195,787 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

Call Dealer

888-711-XXXX

(click to show)

888-711-9598

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory