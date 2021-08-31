$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 6 9 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7592677

Stock #: A1131A

VIN: 1C6RR7LGXHS525914

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 87,691 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass glove box Manual air conditioning Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Day-Night Rearview Mirror Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer GPS Antenna Input Windows Power Rear Window Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Fog Lamps Variable Intermittent Wipers Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Convenience Mini Overhead Console Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS Tip Start Centre Hub Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element ABS and Driveline Traction Control Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road Storage Tray Black Exterior Mirrors Manual tilt steering column Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Remote USB Port - Charge Only Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

