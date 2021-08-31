Menu
2017 RAM 1500

87,691 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

2017 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,691KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7592677
  • Stock #: A1131A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LGXHS525914

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,691 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Trip Computer
GPS Antenna Input
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Mini Overhead Console
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Tip Start
Centre Hub
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road
Storage Tray
Black Exterior Mirrors
Manual tilt steering column
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote USB Port - Charge Only
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

