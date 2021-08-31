Menu
2017 RAM 1500

77,871 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mitsubishi

705-495-6487

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

ST

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Location

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

705-495-6487

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,871KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7987350
  Stock #: 22062AB

Vehicle Details

  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,871 KM

Vehicle Description

Incoming Soon, Ask for details! At North Bay Mitsubishi, we pride ourselves on our great service, great prices, and our ability to make the car buying experience easy and enjoyable. All of our used vehicles undergo a vigorous certification and reconditioning process to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your new vehicle. North Bay Mitsubishi works closely with all major banks and lending institutions to ensure you get the best rate possible. We welcome all types of credit. Whether it's good credit, bad credit, bankruptcies, consumer proposals, we will work with you to get you the best rate possible. We don't have what you are looking for? Don't worry, we have that covered! We have access to a network of dealers and wholesalers at our disposal so no matter what it is you are looking for, we can get it! Don't live in North Bay? We also Deliver all over Ontario!! Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Carpet Floor Covering
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Conventional Spare Tire
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group Popular Equipment Group SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyles...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

