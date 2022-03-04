Menu
2017 RAM 1500

79,114 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

SLT - Aluminum Wheels - Fog Lamps - $241 B/W

2017 RAM 1500

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

79,114KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8566271
  • Stock #: 22604A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT8HS739436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,114 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!

This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 79,114 kms. It's blue streak pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 1500's trim level is Outdoorsman. This Ram Outdoorsman was made for the great outdoors. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, rubber floor mats, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7GT8HS739436.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $240.37 with $3400 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $6903 ). See dealer for details.

All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

