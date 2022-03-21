$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
2017 RAM 1500
SLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
142,020KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8672687
- Stock #: 79472A
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT6HS739036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,020 KM
Vehicle Description
Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception. -Car and Driver This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 142,020 kms. It's bright white clearcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram Big Horn is big on style and big on capability. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, an overhead console with a universal garage door opener, chrome exterior trim including 20-inch chrome-clad aluminum wheels and chrome tubular side steps, fog lamps, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LT6HS739036.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
