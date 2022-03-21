Menu
2017 RAM 1500

142,020 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

2017 RAM 1500

SLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,020KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8672687
  • Stock #: 79472A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT6HS739036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,020 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception. -Car and Driver This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 142,020 kms. It's bright white clearcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram Big Horn is big on style and big on capability. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, an overhead console with a universal garage door opener, chrome exterior trim including 20-inch chrome-clad aluminum wheels and chrome tubular side steps, fog lamps, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LT6HS739036.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

