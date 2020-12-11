+ taxes & licensing
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
6.7 Cummins Turbo Diesel, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Front and Rear Park Assist, Rear View Camera! To get the job done right the first time, you need this Ram 2500. This 2017 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay. This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 107,969 kms. It's bright silver metallic clear c in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 383HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. Our 2500's trim level is SLT. Our Ram 2500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features such as a Class V trailering package, chrome clad wheels, power windows, locks and power heated mirrors, a sliding rear window, chrome bumpers and front grille, SiriusXM radio, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 6.7 Cummins Turbo Diesel, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Front And Rear Park Assist, Rear View Camera, Uconnect, 8.4 Inch Screen. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DLXHG615453 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $312.95 with $5000 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $11961 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
