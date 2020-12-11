Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 2500

107,969 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

SLT - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $313 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 2500

SLT - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $313 B/W

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

Contact Seller

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,969KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6347753
  • Stock #: 20505A
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DLXHG615453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic Clear C
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20505A
  • Mileage 107,969 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 Cummins Turbo Diesel, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Front and Rear Park Assist, Rear View Camera! To get the job done right the first time, you need this Ram 2500. This 2017 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay. This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 107,969 kms. It's bright silver metallic clear c in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 383HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. Our 2500's trim level is SLT. Our Ram 2500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features such as a Class V trailering package, chrome clad wheels, power windows, locks and power heated mirrors, a sliding rear window, chrome bumpers and front grille, SiriusXM radio, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 6.7 Cummins Turbo Diesel, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Front And Rear Park Assist, Rear View Camera, Uconnect, 8.4 Inch Screen. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5DLXHG615453 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $312.95 with $5000 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $11961 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
side steps
Spray in Bedliner
Front and Rear Park Assist
Off Road Package
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
SLT Plus Decor Group
UConnect
Power Folding Black Trailer Tow Mirrors
8.4 inch Screen
LED BED LIGHTING
6.7 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler

2015 Chrysler 200 LX...
 99,730 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Subaru WRX STI ...
 48,516 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Uplan...
 184,326 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

Call Dealer

888-711-XXXX

(click to show)

888-711-9598

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory