Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, Sunroof, 5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK TOWING PREP GROUP, High-Mount Stop Lamp Camera, Single-Disc Remote CD Player! On Sale! Save $5000 on this one, we've marked it down from $71995. To get the job done right the first time, you need this Ram 3500. This 2017 Ram 3500 is for sale today in North Bay. This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 53,955 kms. It's bright white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 383HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our 3500's trim level is Laramie Limited. Laramie Limited is the top trim on the Ram 3500 pushing it into luxury truck territory. On top of the amazing capability, you get a bold, distinct, RAM chrome grille, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, and navigation, 20-inch polished aluminum wheels, chrome side steps, remote start, premium heated and ventilated front seats, wood interior trim, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Soft Tri-fold Tonneau Cover, Sunroof, 5th Wheel/gooseneck Towing Prep Group, High-mount Stop Lamp Camera, Single-disc Remote Cd Player, Rear Auto-levelling Air Suspension. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3FL8HG526767 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $419.36 with $6700 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $16029 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
