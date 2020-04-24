Menu
2017 RAM 3500

Laramie Limited - Sunroof - $420 B/W

2017 RAM 3500

Laramie Limited - Sunroof - $420 B/W

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$66,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,955KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4927242
  • Stock #: 195610A
  • VIN: 3C63R3FL8HG526767
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Slate Gray
Fuel Type
Diesel
Doors
4-door

Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, Sunroof, 5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK TOWING PREP GROUP, High-Mount Stop Lamp Camera, Single-Disc Remote CD Player! On Sale! Save $5000 on this one, we've marked it down from $71995. To get the job done right the first time, you need this Ram 3500. This 2017 Ram 3500 is for sale today in North Bay. This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 53,955 kms. It's bright white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 383HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our 3500's trim level is Laramie Limited. Laramie Limited is the top trim on the Ram 3500 pushing it into luxury truck territory. On top of the amazing capability, you get a bold, distinct, RAM chrome grille, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, and navigation, 20-inch polished aluminum wheels, chrome side steps, remote start, premium heated and ventilated front seats, wood interior trim, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Soft Tri-fold Tonneau Cover, Sunroof, 5th Wheel/gooseneck Towing Prep Group, High-mount Stop Lamp Camera, Single-disc Remote Cd Player, Rear Auto-levelling Air Suspension. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3FL8HG526767 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $419.36 with $6700 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $16029 ). See dealer for details. All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Power Rear Window
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Options
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Step Bumper
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Tip Start
  • Electronically Controlled Throttle
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Centre Hub
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Genuine wood door panel insert
  • Voice recorder
  • Front Cupholder
  • Spray-in Bed Liner
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Dashboard Storage
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera
  • 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
  • Analog Display
  • Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
  • Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Instrument Panel Bin
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Regular Amplifier
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
  • Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • Leather Door Trim Insert
  • Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Single-Disc Remote CD Player
  • 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
  • Pickup Box Lighting
  • Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
  • Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension
  • Streaming Audio
  • Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
  • Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
  • Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
  • Underhood Lights
  • ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
  • Bed Cargo Divider/Extender
  • High-Back Seats
  • Black Front Windshield Trim
  • TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD
  • Front And Rear Vented Discs
  • Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • 117.3 L Fuel Tank
  • Passenger Seat
  • 2nd-Row Heated Seats
  • Radio: Uconnect 8.4 SXM/Hands-Free/Nav
  • Front Facing Leather Rear Seat
  • Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
  • High-Mount Stop Lamp Camera
  • Wheels: 20 x 8 Aluminum w/Inserts
  • Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • RamBox Cargo Management System -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks
  • 1719kg Maximum Payload
  • GVWR: 4853 kgs (10700 lbs)

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

