Menu
Account
Sign In
2.5L LIMITED AWD!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL NOW!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2017 Subaru Forester

85,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited 2.5L LIMITED AWD!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL NOW!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited 2.5L LIMITED AWD!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL NOW!!!

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SJEJC3HH414402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5L LIMITED AWD!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL NOW!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

Used 2021 Honda CR-V Touring AWD TOURING!!! PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. 19
2021 Honda CR-V Touring AWD TOURING!!! PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. PWR SEATS. 19" ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. 93,448 KM $31,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST 4X4!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. 20
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST 4X4!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. 20" ALLOYS. BOX LINER. HITCH RECEIVER. PWR GROUP. CRUISE. D 91,806 KM $29,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring 2.0L TOURING AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 17
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring 2.0L TOURING AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP. 96,814 KM $22,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Forester