Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru Forester

66,450 KM

Details Description Features

$22,376

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,376

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Forester

2017 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring w/Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Touring w/Tech Pkg

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

Contact Seller

$22,376

+ taxes & licensing

66,450KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5688222
  • Stock #: 20737A
  • VIN: JF2SJEMC9HH494221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20737A
  • Mileage 66,450 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick+. This Subaru Forester delivers a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17 x 7 6 Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy -inc: black machine finish, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function.*This Subaru Forester Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, normal and manual mode, shift lock, Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch and X-mode, Tires: P225/60R17 98H Yokohama Geolandar G91 AS -inc: Mud and snow, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams.* This Subaru Forester is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Subaru Forester come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

2018 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 57,000 KM
$38,977 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 43,457 KM
$36,594 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 133,567 KM
$32,672 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory