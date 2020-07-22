2017 Subaru Forester

+ taxes & licensing
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
IIHS Top Safety Pick+. This Subaru Forester delivers a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17 x 7 6 Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy -inc: black machine finish, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function.*This Subaru Forester Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, normal and manual mode, shift lock, Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch and X-mode, Tires: P225/60R17 98H Yokohama Geolandar G91 AS -inc: Mud and snow, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams.* This Subaru Forester is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Subaru Forester come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
