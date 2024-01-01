$17,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited Package with Technology Package Option
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited Package with Technology Package Option
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
154,815KM
Used
VIN JF2GPANC4H8221294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,815 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!
With standard all-wheel drive, high ground clearance, and a compact size, the Subaru Crosstrek is a unique little SUV. This 2017 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
Looking for an SUV, but don't want to hog the road? Do you need a compact hatchback, but want something a little more rugged? The 2017 Subaru Crosstrek perfectly splits the difference between hatchback and SUV. Standard all-wheel drive, a tall stance, and rugged styling give it the do-anything, go-anywhere attitude and capability of an SUV. The Crosstrek is big enough to be very practical and small enough to be efficient and easy to drive. There's nothing on the road quite like the 2017 Subaru Crosstrek. This wagon has 154,815 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Limited Package with Technology Package Option. The Limited trim adds a touch of luxury to this Crosstrek. A few features include leather seats which are heated in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power sunroof, a 7-inch infotainment system with navigation, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, aluminum pedals, EyeSight driving assist system, steering responsive fog lights, push-button start, and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $121.18 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Call Dealer
888-513-XXXX(click to show)
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of North Bay
888-513-5338
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek