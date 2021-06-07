Menu
2017 Toyota Camry

40,001 KM

Details Description Features

$20,366

+ tax & licensing
North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

4DR SDN I4 AUTO XLE

Location

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

40,001KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UP2956
  • Mileage 40,001 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000. Only 39,000 Miles! This Toyota Camry delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.* This Toyota Camry Features the Following Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel.* This Toyota Camry is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota Camry!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

