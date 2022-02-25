Menu
2017 Toyota Camry

71,005 KM

Details Description Features

$25,472

+ tax & licensing
$25,472

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2017 Toyota Camry

2017 Toyota Camry

2017 Toyota Camry

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$25,472

+ taxes & licensing

71,005KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8293974
  • Stock #: 22128A
  • VIN: 4T1BK1FK1HU581493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22128A
  • Mileage 71,005 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $20,000. This Toyota Camry boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Toyota Camry Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Side Impact Beams.* This Toyota Camry is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Toyota Camry!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

