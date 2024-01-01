Menu
Account
Sign In
KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $15,000. Only 81,567 Miles! This Toyota Corolla delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.*This Toyota Corolla Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift, sequential multi-mode shifter and paddle shifters,, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Fabric & SofTex Leatherette Seat Trim, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams.* This Toyota Corolla is a Superstar! *KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

2017 Toyota Corolla

81,567 KM

Details Description Features

$18,749

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota Corolla

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Corolla

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 11515530
  2. 11515530
Contact Seller

$18,749

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,567KM
VIN 2T1BURHE0HC829492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SLATE
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,567 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $15,000. Only 81,567 Miles! This Toyota Corolla delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.*This Toyota Corolla Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift, sequential multi-mode shifter and paddle shifters,, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Fabric & SofTex Leatherette Seat Trim, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams.* This Toyota Corolla is a Superstar! *KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 75,251 KM $30,574 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner 4WD 4DR V6 SR5 for sale in North Bay, ON
2016 Toyota 4Runner 4WD 4DR V6 SR5 110,751 KM $32,896 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Access Cab Auto for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Access Cab Auto 39,789 KM $41,864 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,749

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Corolla