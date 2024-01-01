$18,749+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$18,749
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SLATE
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,567 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $15,000. Only 81,567 Miles! This Toyota Corolla delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.*This Toyota Corolla Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift, sequential multi-mode shifter and paddle shifters,, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Fabric & SofTex Leatherette Seat Trim, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams.* This Toyota Corolla is a Superstar! *KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
North Bay Toyota
