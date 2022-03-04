Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

0 KM

Details Description Features

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CVT LE

2017 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CVT LE

$20,396

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8469609
  • Stock #: UP3258
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9HC865231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. This Toyota Corolla boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.*This Toyota Corolla Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a reliable Corolla today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

